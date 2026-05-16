Robert Vadra granted bail in Shikohpur land deal money laundering case

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New-Delhi: In the Shikhopur land deal case, Businessman Robert Vadra on Saturday was granted bail by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court after appearing before it in compliance with summons issued earlier.

Special Judge (PC Act) Sushant Changotra granted bail upon payment of ₹50,000 thousand as surety.

ED had filed charge sheet in the case without arresting Vadra.

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Vadra had appeared before the court earlier in the day in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday had opposed a petition filed by Robert Vadra in the Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order that summoned him in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Haryana’s Shikohpur.

The case relates to a 3.53-acre land parcel in Shikohpur, Gurugram, which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged was fraudulently acquired by Sky Light Hospitality, a firm linked to Robert Vadra, from Onkareshwar Properties on February 12, 2008. Vadra has been named as one of the accused in the case.