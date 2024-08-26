Robber sexually assaults 70 year old woman during robbery bid in Kerala, Arrested

Another horrific incident against a woman was reported in Kerala on Monday. A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a robbers during an attempted robbery at her home in Alappuzha district of Kerala on Saturday night.

Accrding to police, a 29-year-old man, identified as Dhanesh, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the crime.

The criminal was a resident of the Kanakakunnu. The accused threw chilli powder on the woman then assaulted her at the residence in Kayamkulam, said police. They added that he targeted the woman after learning that she was living alone.

After sexually assaulting the woman, the accused stole approximately seven sovereigns of gold from the woman. However, he was apprehended while trying to sell the stolen jewelry.

“He left after locking the door from outside. He also took her mobile phone. She was unable to contact others. The neighbours found her this morning and took her to the hospital and informed us,” police said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has established a seven-member special team to investigate these type of incidents after a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The team comprises DIG S Ajeetha Begum, Crime Branch HQ SP Merin Joseph, Coastal Police AIG Poonkuzhali, Kerala Police Academy Assistant Director Aishwarya Dongre, AIG Ajith V., and Crime Branch SP S. Madhusoodhan. This team will be led by IG Sparjan Kumar and includes four senior women IPS officers from the state. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh will oversee the team’s operations.