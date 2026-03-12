RN Ravi takes oath as 22nd Governor of West Bengal

Advertisement

Kolkata: Former IPS officer and the former Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi took oath as the Governor of West Bengal at a ceremony in Lok Bhawan on Thursday in Kolkata.

He was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Paul, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, Senior Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Left Front chairman Biman Bose. RN Ravi also greeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after taking the oath as the West Bengal Governor.

RN Ravi was appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal as part of a broader administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Former West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said that his decision to resign from the post was a “conscious” one and that the reasons behind it would remain confidential for now. “The fact remains that I have taken a conscious decision to resign. The reasons for this will remain confidential till the right time comes,” Bose said while speaking to reporters in Kolkata.