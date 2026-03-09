RM Nachammai becomes first woman to lead Operational Nuclear Power Plant in India

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a historic development for India’s nuclear energy sector, RM Nachammai has become the first woman to head the operations of a functional nuclear power plant under the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).

She has been appointed as Chief Superintendent of Units 3 and 4 at the Kaiga Generating Station in Karnataka, with the role set to take effect from March 15. In this position, Nachammai will oversee operations, maintenance and engineering support for the reactor units, one of the most demanding responsibilities within the nuclear power ecosystem.

The appointment is considered a significant milestone not only for NPCIL but also for India’s broader goal of expanding nuclear energy as part of its clean energy strategy. The country has set an ambitious target of achieving 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

Her elevation also carries symbolic importance as it comes close to International Women’s Day, highlighting the growing role of women in the highly specialized nuclear power sector. Within NPCIL’s workforce of around 10,000 employees, women account for roughly 900 personnel, indicating that the field still has a considerable gender gap.

Nachammai brings more than 35 years of experience in nuclear power plant operations. She graduated in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Madras in 1990, securing a university rank. She joined NPCIL in 1991 and received the prestigious Vikram Sarabhai Award for topping the second batch of engineer trainees.

Throughout her career, she has served in several key roles at the Madras Atomic Power Station and the Kaiga Generating Station Units 1 and 2. Her work across operations, maintenance and engineering divisions has earned her multiple recognitions, including the NPCIL Special Contribution Award in 2010, 2014 and 2017.

Apart from her operational expertise, Nachammai has actively contributed to nuclear safety awareness and public outreach. She has represented NPCIL in national and international forums, delivering presentations on nuclear power safety and participating in awareness programmes.

The Kaiga Nuclear Power Station in Karnataka currently operates four Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors of 220 MWe each, with a total installed capacity of 880 MW. Additional units Kaiga 5 and 6 are under development, which is expected to increase the station’s capacity to 2,280 MW, further strengthening India’s clean energy infrastructure.