RJD meeting begins at Rabri Devi’s Patna residence

Patna: Amid speculation that the government might change in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was on Tuesday holding a meeting at Rabri Devi’s residence here.

All the party MLAs, MLCs and MPs have been asked to attend the meeting and the party’s top leadership has directed them not to carry mobile phones at the venue.

Bhai Virendra, senior RJD MLA from the Maner constituency in Patna district said: “At present we are going for the meeting. It’s up to Tejashwi Yadav and state president Jagadanand Singh to decide the future course of action. Following their direction, we will give statements publically.”

Manoj K. Jha, the Rajya Sabha MP said; “We are currently in a wait and watch position. It’s up to Nitish Kumar to decide what he wants to do.”

The RJD leaders are waiting for the crucial JD(U) meeting which is expected to start at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh reportedly met with Tejashwi Yadav at midnight and discussed the plan of action. Official confirmation of this meeting has not come yet.