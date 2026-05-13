Rising Gold and Silver prices spark concern among buyers

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Gold and silver prices have continued their upward trend across India, with both precious metals witnessing sharp increases in recent days. The rise has pushed jewellery rates higher in major cities, leaving many buyers concerned ahead of the wedding and festive season.

Gold prices have touched fresh highs in several markets, while silver rates have also climbed significantly, making ornaments, coins, and investment purchases more expensive for consumers. Jewellers say many customers are now choosing lighter designs, exchanging old jewellery, or delaying purchases due to the rising costs.

Retail gold prices have already crossed historic levels in several cities, with 24-carat gold reportedly moving above Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams in some markets, and gold prices are Rs 15k per kg. The gold price rose by more than Rs13000 till now.

Despite the price jump, demand for both metals remains active as many investors continue to see gold and silver as safe long-term assets. Industry experts have noted growing interest in digital gold, silver investment plans, and bullion purchases amid changing market conditions.

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Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged people to reduce excessive dependence on imported gold and adopt more mindful spending habits, as rising imports continue to impact the economy.

Even with record-high prices, gold and silver continue to hold strong cultural and financial value in Indian households, especially during weddings, festivals, and traditional celebrations.

Ministry of Finance updates customs duty rates for precious metals & findings vide Notification 16/2026-Customs, effective today (May 13). Gold & Silver findings to attract 5% duty, Platinum findings at 5.4%. Precious metal spent catalyst set at 4.35%, subject to the fulfilment… pic.twitter.com/atSGTXjDTQ — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026