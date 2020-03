Rise In Petrol And Diesel Prices Due To Excise Duty Hike

Rise In Petrol And Diesel Prices Due To Excise Duty Hike

New Delhi: Petrol diesel price hike yet again. This hike has taken place due to rise in excise duty by the Central Government.

According to reports, the price of both the commonly used fuels are expected to rise by 3 rupees.

This increase comes after a constant decrease since a few days.

The decrease was due to a slump in international markets effected by the Coronavirus scare.

The consumers are a worried lot yet again.