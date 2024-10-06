RG Kar sexual assault case: Protesting junior doctors in Kolkata begin fast unto death

Kolkata: The junior doctors in Kolkata has continued their protest till date over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor sexual assault and murder case. Now, they have began their fast unto death on Saturday evening. They claimed that the West Bengal government is not taking any action as per their demands.

The doctors in Kolkata have been protesting demanding justice for the female junior doctor who was sexually assaulted and murdered in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises on August 9. Following the death pf the 31-year-old doctor, the doctors began their sit-in protest at Dorina Crossing in Kolkata’s Dharmatala on Friday. They has set a 24-hour deadline for the Bengal government to fulfil their demands.

After long discussion with the state government, the doctors had ended their 42-day agitation on September 21. Now, the doctors have claimed that the state government has failed the deadline, so they have started the fast unto death. They have threatened that the protest will continue till our demands are fulfilled. To maintain transparency, we have installed CCTV cameras at the dais where our colleagues are holding the fast.

Doctors said they have resumed duties but will not eat ‘anything’. They added that six among them have begun fasting unto death. They said the TMC government should be held responsible if something happens to the doctors.

The six doctors were identified – Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, SSKM’s Arnab Mukhopadhyay, Pulastha Acharya of NRS Medical College and Hospital, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC Medical College.

The doctors alleged that the police denied permission to set up a dais at the protest site and also lathi-charged peaceful protesters. However, Kolkata police said that the area witnesses heavy traffic flow and also asked for a complaint against police personnel involved in lathi-charge.