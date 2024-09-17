RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Doctors’ demand CP Vineet Goyal’s resignation, Mamata agress to it

Kolkata: In another development, in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the Bengal government has agreed to the protesting doctors’ demand for the resignation of Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal.

“In view of the demand of junior doctors, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal has said in the meeting that he is ready to resign. New commissioner of Kolkata Police will be appointed on Tuesday. At 4 pm on Tuesday, Vineet will hand over the responsibility to the new CP” Mamata Banerjee said.

“We have accepted most of the demands of the junior doctors and we expect the junior doctors to return to duty now considering the plight of the patients coming to the state-run medical colleges and hospitals,” Banerjee said.

However, the protesting junior doctors were unhappy over the proceedings of the meeting with the Chief Minister and claimed that they will announce their next course of action after they reach their protest venue in front of the state Health department headquarter at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

“There were certain positive discussions on several of our five-point agenda. But we are not happy with the progress of discussions on certain other points. We will announce our next course of action in the matter after we discuss with our fellow junior doctors,” said a member of the delegation while leaving the Chief Minister’s residence.

A crucial hearing on the rape and murder case is scheduled for hearing at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The hearing comes in the wake of the former R.G. Kar principal and the former SHO of Tala police station, under whose jurisdiction R.G. Kar comes have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation officers on charges of misleading investigation and tampering of evidence in the rape and murder case.

