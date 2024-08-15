RG Kar Medical College & hospital vandalised during midnight protest

Kolkata: A violent mob entered the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and vandalised the emergency ward and completely destroyed.

The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the police posted at the hospital premises remained mute spectators as the group of miscreants ransacked the emergency department.

The group of youth were heard claiming that their protest was against the denial of treatment to patients following the ‘cease work’ call given at the hospital.

The violent mob also reportedly attacked mediapersons present at the hospital, damaging their cameras. The dais of those participating in the ‘Midnight Protest March’ outside the hospital premises was also vandalised.

Atleast two vehicles were vandalised while a bike was set on fire outside the hospital.

Later, the cops fired tear gas shells and used lathi-charge as the protest turned violent late last night.

31-year-old postgraduate medical trainee was found dead on August 9 morning and the cops later confirmed she was raped and murdered while on duty. Her autopsy has revealed chilling and unthinkable details of the injuries she suffered.