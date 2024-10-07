RG Kar Medical College Hospital case: CBI files chargesheet

Kolkata: CBI filed chargesheet in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case of rape-murder at the Sealdah court on Monday, said reports in this regard.

The junior doctors in Kolkata continued their protest over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital doctor sexual assault and murder case. Now, they have begun their fast unto death strike since Saturday evening. They claimed that the West Bengal government is not taking any action.

The doctors in Kolkata have been protesting demanding justice for the female junior doctor who was sexually assaulted and murdered in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises on August 9. Following the death pf the 31-year-old doctor, the doctors began their sit-in protest at Dorina Crossing in Kolkata’s Dharmatala on Friday. They have set a 24-hour deadline for the Bengal government to fulfil their demands.

After long discussion with the state government, the doctors had ended their 42-day agitation on September 21. Now, the doctors have claimed that the state government has failed the deadline, so they have started the fast unto death. They have threatened that the protest will continue till our demands are fulfilled. The doctors said that though they have resumed duties, they will not eat anything and keep fasting till justice is served. CCTV cameras have also been installed at protest sites to maintain transparency.

Around six doctors have started the fasting unto death. They said the TMC government should be held responsible if something happens to the doctors.

The six doctors are Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, SSKM’s Arnab Mukhopadhyay, Pulastha Acharya of NRS Medical College and Hospital, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC Medical College.

The doctors alleged that the police denied permission to set up a dais at the protest site and also lathi-charged peaceful protesters. However, Kolkata police said that the area witnesses heavy traffic flow and also asked for a complaint against police personnel involved in lathi-charge.