RG Kar hospital murder case: Supreme Court begins hearing on suo motu petition

New Delhi: In the recent RG Kar hospital murder case the Supreme Court began hearing on the suo motu petition on Thursday, said reports. The Supreme Court hearing on suo motu petition on the rape and murder of a doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is underway.

The Supreme Court took note of the CBI status report which said that Sealdah’s Session Court has framed charges against the accused. SC asked the CBI to file updated status after four weeks.

Meanwhile, an advocate apprised the Supreme Court that Centre has filed the report of the National Task Force. The apex court also pursued the report by the NTF. The Supreme Court noted that NTF has formulated recommendations in two categories – prevention of physical violence and prevention of sexual violence against medical professionals

The Supreme Court also directed to supply the copy of the report to all the counsels connected to the matter as well as the Chief Secretaries of all states and union territories so that they may make such recommendations. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.