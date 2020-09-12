Retired Navy officer attacked by Shiv Sena Workers for forwarding cartoon on Uddhav Thackery, Four arrested

Retired Navy officer attacked by Shiv Sena Workers for forwarding cartoon on Uddhav Thackery, Four arrested

Mumbai: A 62-year-old veteran and former Navy officer was attacked by Shiv Sena members after he forwarding a cartoon of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi on social media.

The victim, identified as Madan Sharma (65), had served as a chief petty officer in the Navy and lives with his family in Kandivali East.

According to police reports, on Wednesday, Madan Sharma forwarded a cartoon showing Uddhav Thackeray prostrating before pictures of Pawar and Gandhi in a WhatsApp group.

CCTV footage of the incident shows that a group of 8-10 men after chasing Sharma dragged him outside the society premises by catching his shirt collar.

The footage also shows the accused beating Sharma and pulling at his shirt in front of everyone as they watched without intervening.

Sharma managed to escapes from them and run home after a few minutes.

Sharma sustained injuries at both of his eyes and complained of having headache after the assault.

An FIR had been registered in Samta Nagar Police Station against Kamlesh Kadam and his 8-10 associates for beating the Navy officer.

Meanwhile, four people including Shiv Sena’s Kamlesh Kadam have been arrested so far in connection with the attack, said Mumbai Police.