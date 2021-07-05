Retired IAS officer’s daughter becomes a victim of ‘love jihad’

By IANS
love jihad
Picture Credit: IANS

Agra: The daughter of a retired IAS officer has now become a ‘victim’ of love jihad.

The police on Monday said Arif Hashmi, a timber businessman from Lucknow, posed as Aditya, when he met his prey at a function.

According to the police, he struck up a friendship with the woman and when their relationship progressed, the couple got married in 2010. The woman was a widow and did not suspect the intentions of ‘Aditya’.

After some years of marriage, the woman came to know about the real identity of the man and then he started forcing her to convert to Islam, said the police.

Related News

Bizzare! Father marries his son’s ex-wife in Uttar…

Bride calls off wedding after sixth ‘phera’…

When she refused, he started torturing and blackmailing. He would use the hotel of the woman’s first husband to assault her.

The woman then filed a case against the accused under serious sections like assault, attempt to murder, rape, unnatural act, robbery, cheating and unlawful conversion.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and under anti-conversion law. The accused has been arrested on Sunday and further investigations are underway,” said Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Botre Rohan Pramod.

The police have also found his photographs in which he is seen with a number of top Samajwadi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

You might also like
Nation

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh shifted to SGPGIMS after health condition turns critical

Nation

India records lowest Covid fatalities since April 8

State

22 carat and 24 carat Gold price rises in Bhubaneswar, Check gold rates here

State

Petrol and Diesel price increases again in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.