Retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal found dead with throat slit in Bhopal

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Bhopal: Retired IAS officer Rakesh Agrawal was found dead with his throat slit at his residence in Suraj Nagar, Bhopal, early Wednesday morning.

Police have launched a search for a newly hired caretaker who went missing after the incident.

Agrawal, 70, belonged to the 1982 batch of the Madhya Pradesh cadre and had served in several senior administrative positions before retiring.

His body was found inside his bedroom after his wife discovered that the doors had been locked from the outside.

Police are investigating the role of Varun Kumar, a caretaker-cum-male nurse who had been hired through an agency only days earlier.

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Kumar has been missing since the incident, and multiple police teams have been deployed to trace him.

However, investigators have not yet conclusively established his involvement.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and other leads to reconstruct the events.

Broken cupboard locks and a disconnected LPG pipe were also found at the residence, prompting police to examine a possible robbery attempt and whether there was an attempt to destroy evidence.

The motive has not yet been established.

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