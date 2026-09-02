Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra appointed first CEO of Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust

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Ayodhya: Air Marshal (Retired) Jeetendra Mishra has been selected as the first chief executive officer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya on Wednesday (September 2).

The other contenders for the post of CEO included former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey, former IAS officer Dinesh Chandra, retired IAS officer Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, and former IPS officer Paresh Saxena.

Earlier in the day, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appointed three new trustees as part of the administrative reshuffle of the Ram Temple. The new trustees are Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya resident Madan Mohan Pandey and Nirmala Yadav from Shikohabad.

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Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra is a former fighter pilot who served in the Indian Air Force for more than 39 years. In January 2025, he took charge of the Western Air Command, one of the IAF’s most important operational commands. Months later, he led the command during Operation Sindoor. He retired on April 30, 2026.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune, Air Force Test Pilots School, Bangalore, Air Command and Staff College, USA and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK.