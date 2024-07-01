Result of Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2024 declared, Check result here

New Delhi: The result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 was declared on Monday. The said Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 held on 16/06/2024.

As per reports, the candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024.

The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CS (P) Examination, 2024 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website www.upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2024 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 is over that is after the declaration of final result.

The Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above mentioned Examination on all working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or on Tel. No. 011-2338527.

Visit this website and check your result:

https://upsc.gov.in

How to check result: