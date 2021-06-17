Residents of Hiranandani Society in Mumbai allege receiving fake Covid vaccination; 3 detained

Mumbai: As many as 390 residents of Hiranandani housing society in Mumbai have alleged that they have been given fake Covid vaccines in vaccination drive that was held on May 30. The Mumbai police arrested three persons in connection with the vaccination scam.

Reportedly, a person approached the housing society claiming to be a representative of Kokilaben Ambani Hospital and said that he has already organised few vaccination drives for corporate houses and colleges. In contrary to this, the hospital said that they do not conduct such outdoor drives.

According to the residents of the colony, the details were not taken properly, the entries related to their Aadhar card etc were made manually instead of making the entries online, they were not given any invoice of the vaccination and none of those who took the jab got any side effect.

Moreover, the vaccination certificates were given to them after some days which were from different hospitals mentioning different dates following which they suspected the foul play.

Following this incident, Kokilaben Hospital has issued a statement urging people to be careful and remain vigilant about misleading vaccination drives being conducted in their name.

The Mumbai police has already detained three fraudsters and a further probe is underway.