Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani Arrested In Fake TRP Scam

By WCE 1

Mumbai: Republic TV chief Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in the fake Television Ratings Point (TRP) scam.

The Mumbai Police’s case is that Republic TV and two Marathi channels had allegedly paid to illegally boost their TRPs and thus earned profits illegally by getting higher rates for advertisements they earned due to high TRPs.

Khanchandani is the 13th person to be arrested in the case so far by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The fake TRP scam came to light in October when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group,

 

You might also like
Nation

With 30,254 new cases, India’s Covid tally reaches 98.5L

Business

Diesel, Petrol Rates Remain Frozen For 2nd Consecutive Day In Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold Price Increases For 24 Carat And 22 Carat In Bhubaneswar

Nation

10 dead as two vehicles collide with each other in Rajasthan

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.