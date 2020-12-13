Mumbai: Republic TV chief Vikas Khanchandani has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in the fake Television Ratings Point (TRP) scam.

The Mumbai Police’s case is that Republic TV and two Marathi channels had allegedly paid to illegally boost their TRPs and thus earned profits illegally by getting higher rates for advertisements they earned due to high TRPs.

Khanchandani is the 13th person to be arrested in the case so far by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The fake TRP scam came to light in October when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group,