RBI Governor on Repo rate
Pic Credits: Business Standards

Repo rate cut by 40 basis points from 4.4 % to 4%: RBI Governor

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: The repo rate cut by 40 basis points from 4.4 % to 4% and the reverse repo rate stands reduced to 3.35%, informed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today.

While addressing the nation, the RBI Governor today said that industrial production shrank by close to 17% in March with manufacturing activity down by 21%. Output of core industries contracted by 6.5%,.

Das also said that amidst this encircling gloom agriculture and allied activities have, however, provided a beacon of hope on the back of an increase of 3.7% in food grain production to a new record.

“India’s foreign exchange reserves have increased by 9.2 billion during 2020-21 from 1st April onwards. So far, up to 15th May, foreign exchange reserves stand at 487 billion US dollars,” he added.

Das further said that the GDP growth in 2020-21 is expected to remain in the negative category with some pick up in second half.

“Three-month moratorium we allowed on term loans&working capitals we allowed certain relaxations. In view of the extension of the lockdown & continuing disruption on account of COVID19, these measures are being further extended by another 3 months from June 1 to Aug 31,” said the RBI Governor.

You might also like
State

Odisha reports 86 new COVID 19 positive cases

State

Passengers attention! Booking for train tickets at counters begins

Nation

Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire twice in Jammu&Kashmir

Business

KKR to acquire 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.