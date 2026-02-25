Rented Thar thrashes another car, Bhopal Elderly tourist dies in Goa

Advertisement

Goa: A 65-year-old man from Bhopal was killed and injured two others in Goa after his car was hit by an SUV on Monday.

The crash took place at the Happy Bar junction in Assagao, North Goa, on Monday. The red rented Mahindra Thar SUV collided with the Hyundai i20, in which a family from Bhopal were visiting the state.

The victim, Bhagatram Sharma, who was travelling in a Hyundai i20 with family members, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the accident. Two other occupants of the i20 suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. A 5-month-old baby travelling in the car narrowly escaped unhurt.

The eyewitnesses, alleged that immediately after the collision, a man switched over to the driver’s seat, and a woman was actually driving.

Advertisement

A video filmed just seconds after the accident shows the man talking to his father on the phone while three women are seated in the damaged SUV, one of the women is seen sitting just inches away from the steering wheel.

The can be heard saying, “Papa, I was at the intersection and then..” before his voice fades.

The collision was so severe that the front portion of Sharma’s car was completely crushed. The accident caused panic in the area, and locals rushed to help.