New Delhi: Renowned social activist and Arya Samaj leader Swami Agnivesh died died after a cardiac arrest at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi on Friday evening. He was 80.

Agnivesh had been suffering from liver cirrhosis and was put on ventilatory support on Tuesday due to multiple organ failure.

“He was suffering from liver cirrhosis and died today due to multi-organ failure as his condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest at 6 pm,” a spokesperson of the hospital said.

Born to a Brahmin family in Andhra Pradesh, Swami Agnivesh came to be known for his campaign against bonded labour through his foundation Bandhua Mukti Morcha (Bonded Labor Liberation Front).

Agnivesh was elected to the Haryana Assembly in 1977 and was made education minister after two years.