Indore: Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for coronavirus, passed away at a hospital here on Tuesday after suffering two heart attacks, hospital authorities said. He was 70.

“Urdu poet Rahat Indori passes away at the hospital. He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for COVID19. He had 60% pneumonia,” said Dr Vinod Bhandari, Sri Aurobindo Hospital, Indore.

Earlier in the day, the poet had taken to Twitter to share the news of being Covid-19 positive. He had further added that he was admitted in the hospital and concluded with a request to not speculate and wait for him to provide update regarding his health.

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Noted personalities including artists, political leaders, sports persons mourned the sad demise of “Indori Sahab”.