Rahat Indori

Renowned poet Rahat Indori passes away

By KalingaTV Bureau

Indore: Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for coronavirus, passed away at a hospital here on Tuesday after suffering two heart attacks, hospital authorities said. He was 70.

“Urdu poet Rahat Indori  passes away at the hospital. He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for COVID19. He had 60% pneumonia,” said Dr Vinod Bhandari, Sri Aurobindo Hospital, Indore.

Earlier in the day, the poet had taken to Twitter to share the news of being Covid-19 positive. He had further added that he was admitted in the hospital and concluded with a request to not speculate and wait for him to provide update regarding his health.

Noted  personalities including artists, political leaders, sports persons mourned the sad demise of “Indori Sahab”.

You might also like
State

Want to get more interest on savings account? These five banks will give you; check…

Business

Air India Express to get $50 million insurance claim

Entertainment

Sushant death case: Rhea among 5 key witnesses under CBI lens

Nation

Containment, contact tracing key to Covid-19 management: PM Modi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7