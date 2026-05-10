“Rendered exemplary public service”: DK Shivakumar condoles death of minister D Sudhakar

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Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed deep sorrow over the death of state minister D Sudhakar on Sunday.

He said Sudhakar, who served as MLA from Hiriyur and held key ministerial roles, made valuable contributions to public service and would be remembered by many supporters and colleagues.

D Sudhakar, 66, was declared dead at around 3.15 am on Sunday, according to officials at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences.

In a post on X, Shivakumar wrote, “The passing away today of our cabinet colleague D. Sudhakar, who was undergoing treatment for illness and was also a close associate, has caused immense grief. D. Sudhakar, who served as the Hiriyur legislator, Chitradurga district in-charge minister, and state planning and statistics minister, had rendered exemplary public service.”

“It is a sorrowful matter that Sudhakar has left behind his family, relatives, and countless supporters today. I pray that the divine grant eternal peace to the soul of D. Sudhakar and provide strength to his family members to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti,” the post read.

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Further, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also condoled the death of Sudhakar, describing him as a dedicated Congressman who remained committed to public service and the people of Hiriyur and Chitradurga throughout his life.

“Extremely sad to hear about the death of Karnataka Minister and a lifelong dedicated Congressman, Sh. D. Sudhakar. Committed to the Congress ideology, forever devoted to People of Hiriyur and Chitradurga; he stood out for his smiling mannerisms, simplicity and grassroots connect,” Surjewala wrote in a post on X.

“He always kept the cause of People and Congress workers above all else. He will be deeply missed by every Congressmen & women. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all the supporters across the State. May God give them strength in this hour of grief. Om Shanti !” the post read.

(Source: ANI)