Remarkable! Two sisters pass UPSC civil service exam together

In a remarkable feat, two sisters of Delhi have created history by successfully passing the civil service examination together.

The two sisters Srishti and Simran are residents of Rohini Sector-15 in Delhi. They are originally from Agra.

Both the sisters have completed engineering and economics degrees. But instead of going for a job in multinational companies that would have paid them millions, they opted to prepare for civil service exams which are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to fulfill their father Neeraj Kumar’s dream.

Their hard work and determination have paid off and finally fulfilled their father’s dream by successfully passing the civil service examination.

Srishti got 373rd rank while Simran ranked 474th in the civil service examination, results of which were declared on Friday.

As per reports, both the sisters used to study in the nearby library as their house is small. Their father works as a property worker while their mother Suman is a housewife.

Srishti and Simran say, “by working hard, focusing on the goal and giving 100 percent to preparation, you can surely gain success.”

They also added that one should focus 100 percent on the preparation and don’t let their attention wander on other things.

BTech Pass Simran says that since childhood, her father used to encourage her to become an IAS officer. Simran’s dream is to represent the country in the United Nations (UN).

Srishti says she got inspired by her father who always wanted the sisters to be an IAS officer since childhood. After schooling, she decided to take admission in Economics Honours at Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi. And in the final year, she finally decided to prepare for UPSC.