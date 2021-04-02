Remarkable Spurt Of Covid Cases In India At 81,644 With 469 Deaths

Bhubaneswar: In a highest rise ever in this year, India has seen81,644 Covid positive in the last 24 hours. The death toll has also risen to 469 in the past 24 hours.

The total Covid positive tally in India is now 1,23,03,131 and the total death toll has reached 1,63,396.

With 1.23 crore infections, India has the third highest number of cases in the world after the United States and Brazil.

It is noteworthy that the new Covid case in India in the past 24 hours is the highest ever since October.