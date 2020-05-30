Religious institutions, shopping malls to be allowed to reopen from June 8

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month.

The Ministry has, however, extended the lockdown in containment zones across the country up to June 30.

“Reopening of prohibited activities in areas outside containment zones to be done in phased manner,” said a notification issued by the Home Ministry.

As per the notification, activities to be allowed from June 8  include religious places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services. Shopping malls will also allowed to open from June 8.

Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions will be opened after consultations with states and UTs, said the Home Ministry.

Night curfew timing has been revised. Movement of individuals have been prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am across country.

