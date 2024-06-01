Registration for CBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary exams begins; check examination dates and other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the notification for CBSE Board Supplementary Examination 2024. The registration process for candidates has started on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Private candidates can register for supplementary examination before June 15, 2024. “The registration facility is only for private candidates. Regular school candidates who want to apply for supplementary/improvement exams should apply through their school only. Applications submitted directly by candidates will not be considered,” read the official notification.

As per official notification, the Class 10 supplementary examination will be hold from July 15 while, the Class 12 supplementary examination will be conducted on July 15 only.

Eligible candidates can submit their forms through the Pariksha Sangam link available on CBSE website.

Application Fees:

Private candidates in India: Rs 300 per subject

Private candidates in CBSE: Rs 1000 per subject

Candidates outside India: Rs 2000 per subject

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in

Click on the registration link available on the home page

Enter the required details and click on submit

Download the confirmation page and take a print out of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.