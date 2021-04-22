New Delhi: In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in India, the registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra-2021 has been temporarily suspended.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board said that the situation is being constantly monitored and the registration will be reopened once the situation gets under control.

“In view of evolving COVID situation in the country & the need to take all necessary precautionary measures, registration for Shri Amarnath ji Yatra is being temporarily suspended. The situation is being constantly monitored and it would be reopened once the situation improves,” the board wrote on its official twitter handle.