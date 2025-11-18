Red Fort car blast case: ED raids 25 locations, including Al Falah University office in Okhla

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched raids at the Delhi office of Al Falah University, involving its trustees, related persons, and entities, on Tuesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Delhi terror attack involving a car blast near Red Fort, sources said.

According to the sources, the raids are being conducted from 5 am at 25 locations across Delhi and other places, including at the Okhla office of Al-Falah University, located in Faridabad.

The raid is currently underway, with further details awaited.

Al Falah University has come under scrutiny after the arrest of several doctors in connection with the November 10 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, which killed 15 people and injured many others. The suicide bomber, Dr Umar Un Nabi, a Kashmiri resident, was associated with the varsity.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Crime Branch will question Al Falah University founder Jawad in connection with two FIRs registered against the university, according to the Delhi Police sources.

A formal notice has already been issued to him in the matter, the sources added.

The Crime Branch has registered two separate cases against Al Falah University. The cases have been filed under charges of cheating and forgery.

One FIR alleges that the institution lured students into admissions by falsely claiming a UGC 12B certificate on its official website, while the second FIR pertains to the university accepting admissions despite its National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation having expired in 2018.

Earlier on Monday, in a significant breakthrough in the case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had arrested another key associate of the terrorist involved in the blast, who had allegedly “provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets” ahead of the car blast attack.

Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, also a Kashmiri resident, was arrested in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir by the NIA.

In a statement, the NIA said its investigations have revealed that “Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast which killed 15 persons and left over 30 persons injured.”

Meanwhile, investigators are probing the terror module allegedly linked to Dr Umar, whom security agencies identified as the one who drove the explosive-laden car which went up in flames in the blast on November 10 at Red Fort, have found evidence of an organised internal structure, encrypted communication channels and coordinated movement of weapons, official sources said on Monday.

According to sources, Umar had created a Signal group around three months ago using a name with special characters. He added Muzammil, Adeel, Muzaffar and Irfan to this encrypted communication platform, which investigators believe was used for internal coordination.

A major lead surfaced after a weapon consignment, including a Krinkov rifle and a pistol, was recovered from the car of Dr Shaheen, a key suspect in the case. The probe has revealed that Umar procured the weapons and handed them over to Irfan in 2024.

Sources said Dr Shaheen had earlier seen the same weapons during a visit to Mufti Irfan’s room with Dr Muzammil. She is also suspected of having made the highest financial contribution to the group’s activities.

The investigation has indicated a clear division of roles. Financial support for the module was to be handled primarily by the three doctors, particularly Muzammil. Recruitment of Kashmiri youths was assigned to Irfan alias Mufti, who allegedly brought in Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil and Yasir ul Ashraf, both now arrested.

Sources said the probe has documented multiple instances of weapon-related activity. In October 2023, Dr Adeel and Dr Umar visited Irfan at Masjid Ali, carrying a rifle in a bag and left after cleaning the barrel.

In November 2023, Adeel again reached Irfan’s residence with a rifle. Later, Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheen Shahid also joined. The group left the weapon in Irfan’s custody. Investigators said Adeel returned the next day and collected the weapon.

Officials said the findings point to a coordinated network involving financing, recruitment and systematic weapon movement, operating through encrypted platforms and trusted personal links.