Candidates who are in search of a government job have a piece of good news. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has issued notification for the recruitment of Police Constable posts. These applications have been invited for recruitment to a total of 7298 posts.

The online application process began from today (January 11, 2021). Detailed information related to the job such as the required qualification, selection process, application link, details of the posts, etc are being given below.

Important Dates:

Beginning of online application process January 11, 2021

Last date for submission of applications: February 10, 2021

Last date for submission of application fee is February 13, 2021

Written examination to be held: March 27 and 28, 2021

Vacancy details:

Posts of Male Constable (General Duty): 5500

Posts of Women Constable (General Duty): 1100

Posts of women constables for HAP-Durga-1: 698

Educational Qualification and Eligibility:

To become a constable, the candidate should have passed 12th standard and have kept Hindi or Sanskrit as a subject till 10th standard. Also, the minimum age limit of 18 years and maximum age limit of 25 years has been set for the candidates. The pay scale for the above posts is fixed from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 (as per Level-3).

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and physical test (PST). The first will be a written test. The candidates who pass the written examination will have to take the Physical Test (PST). After that, physical measurement test (PMT) will be given in the last.

Application Process:

Interested candidates should first visit the official website (click here http://www.hssc.gov.in) and complete the online application process.

They can click here to read the official notification.