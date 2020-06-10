Bhubaneswar: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published a recruitment notification for the posts of Forest Ranger & Assistant Forest Guard (CG Forest Service Exam 2020).

A total of 178 vacancies have been published by the Commission on 04/06/2020 on its official website w w w.cgforest.com.

The details about the job recruitment are as follows.

Important dates for Form Submission and Correction

The starting date to apply for CGPSC Forest Ranger & Assistant Forest Guard (CG Forest Service Exam 2020) recruitment 2020 is 16/06/2020. The last date to apply is 15/07/2020.

The Correction dates for the forms start on 18/07/2020 and end on 24/07/2020.

Admit Card and Date of Exam

The written exam is scheduled for 20/09/2020. The applicants will be eligible to download admit cards in September( to be published in the website later).

Application Fees and Mode of Payment

The application fees for applicants from Chattisgarh is Rs 300 while the students from the Other States is Rs 400. The mode of payment is Online.