COVID-19 in India: 74,442 cases, 903 fatalities in 24 hours, death tally at 1,02,685

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: With a spike of 74,442 coronavirus cases and 903 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Monday mounted to 66,23,816 cases.

Though the cases are increasing, the recovery rate is 84.34 per cent in India which is less that Chile that has over 92 per cent cure rate, while US that tops the Corona cases in the world has around 33 per cent recovery rate.

The fatality rate has come down to 1.55 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of the 20 worst affected nations, India has the lowest mortality rate, while Mexico has the highest of 10.4 per cent and the UK next at 8.8 per cent, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Out of the total cases, 9,34,427 are currently active, 55,86,703 have been discharged, while 1,02,685 lost the battle against the viral disease.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 14,43,409 cases, including 38,084 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,89,860 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,99,82,394.

(With inputs from IANS)

