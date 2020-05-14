Record 472 COVID cases reported in Delhi in a day

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) With a record number of 472 new cases reported in a day, Delhi’s tally of coronavirus patients has jumped to 8,470 with 5,310 active cases.

As per the Delhi Health reports, nine new deaths were added to the tally, however, these were not reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID deaths in the national capital to 115.

The Health Department said a total of 187 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

“Total 472 new cases were reported on Thursday and total positive cases in the city reached 8,470. At least 3,045 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 5,310 cases are active,” the Health Department said.

According to the Delhi Health Bulletin, among the 115 who died, 100 had other serious ailments. Also, only 22 people out of the total deaths were those below the age of 50 years.

So far, 1,19,736 tests were conducted in Delhi. And the containment zones have dropped to 78 in the national capital, the health report said.