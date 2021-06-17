Rebel AAP MLAs meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Announces merge outfit with Congress

By IANS
Picture Credit: IANS

New Delhi: The three rebel MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who formed Punjab Ekta Party, on Thursday, met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and announced the merger of their outfit with the Congress.

The MLAs who met Rahul Gandhi include former Leader of Opposition (Punjab) Sardar Sukhpal Singh Khaira (MLA, Bholath); Sardar Jagdev Singh (MLA, Maur); and Pirmal Singh (MLA, Bhadaur).

The merger is seen as a shot in a arm of Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh who is at the target of Navjot Singh Sidhu led camp in the state.

Related News

Man posing as IFS officer cheats businessman of Rs 2.39…

Farmers to protest at Raj Bhavans on June 26 against farm…

Amarinder Singh, ahead of his meeting with the party high command in New Delhi on June 3, had inducted three AAP rebel legislators — Sukhpal Khaira, Pirmal Singh and Jagdev Singh Kamalu — into the party.

The chief minister before leaving for Delhi had welcomed these three MLAs into the party fold.

Firebrand Khaira, once the hard critique of Amarinder Singh, had quit the Congress and joined the AAP in December 2015. He was elected from the Bholath assembly seat in 2017.

However, Khaira, a former leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, resigned from the primary membership of the AAP in January 2019 and had also floated his own outfit, the Punjabi Ekta Party. Other two MLAs, Kamalu and Dhaula, are first-timers.

You might also like
State

Online application for several teacher & other posts ending soon, check details

Nation

CBSE class 12 scoring plan declared, Results by July 31

Nation

India records 67K new Covid cases, 2,330 deaths in 24 hours

Business

Gold prices decreases for 22 carat and 24 carat today in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.