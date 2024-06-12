Reasi terror attack: J-K Police releases sketch of terrorist, announces Rs 20 lakh reward for information

Reasi (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday have released a sketch of the terrorist involved in the recent attack on the bus in the area of Pouni in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district and have announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any ‘fruitful information’ about the whereabouts of a terrorist involved.

Based on the information provided by eyewitnesses, a sketch of the terrorist has been prepared and the police have released the same for the people to get information.

Following are the phone numbers where the information on the terrorists can be given:

SSP Reasi – 9205571332 ASP Reasi – 9419113159 DySP HQ Reasi – 9419133499 SHO Pouni – 7051003214 SHO Ransoo– 7051003213 PCR Reasi- 9622856295.

Atleast nine people were killed and 41 injured as terrorist struck a 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday evening (June 9) opening fire on the vehicle which fell into a gorge. Besides the two locals, seven pilgrims, three men, three women, and a two-year-old boy were killed and 41 others injured, when the terrorists opened fire at the bus, on its way from Shiv Khori temple to Katra Sunday evening.