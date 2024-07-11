Real-life Harry Potter snake found at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park: Photos

New Delhi: Real-life Harry Potter snake has been found at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam. Astonishingly, the found snake looks exactly like the snake that we had seen in the popular film Harry Potter. The snake has been named as Salazar Pit Viper.

A few photos of the newly found snake have been posted on social media and the post has gone viral.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted about the snake along with 3 of its photos. The caption of the post reads, “Guess what, kids? Kaziranga just found a real-life Harry Potter snake! Meet the super cool Salazar Pit Viper: it’s green like magic and has a funky red-orange stripe on its head. Isn’t nature awesome?”

Check photos here: