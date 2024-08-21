Reactor blast at pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh: Death toll reaches 17

New Delhi: In the case of the reactor blast at a Pharma unit in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, the death toll has reached 17, reported NDTV. At least 17 people died and 41 were injured as per latest reports. The explosion took place at the Achutapuram Special Economic Zone.

The explosion occurred during the lunch break at Escientia at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone near Visakhapatnam.

A huge fire broke out following the explosion in the company premises. There was panic among workers, who ran out for safety.

Advertisement

A dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Initially, there were reports of seven deaths. However, the toll later rose sharply as the bodies of at least seven workers were found under rubble.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire services personnel, and police rescued the workers trapped on the third floor of the building. The injured were shifted to various hospitals in Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam.