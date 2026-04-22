RBI New Auto-Debit Rules 2026: Mandatory 24-Hour Alert for Recurring Payments & Higher Transaction Limits

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the Digital Payments – E-mandate Framework, 2026, introducing stricter regulations for recurring digital transactions to enhance consumer protection. The most significant update is the mandatory 24-hour pre-transaction notification, which requires banks and card issuers to alert customers via SMS or email at least one day before any automatic debit occurs. This notification must include essential details such as the merchant’s name, the transaction amount, and the scheduled date and time of the debit, giving users a window to review or cancel the payment if necessary.

Under the new guidelines, the RBI has streamlined the authentication process for different transaction tiers. Recurring payments up to ₹15,000 can now be processed without an Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA), such as an OTP, once the initial mandate is registered. However, for high-value transactions exceeding this limit, user approval via AFA remains mandatory. A notable exception exists for critical financial categories, including insurance premiums, mutual fund subscriptions / SIPs, and credit card bills, where the threshold for transactions without additional authentication has been relaxed to ₹1 lakh.

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The framework also empowers customers with greater control over their automated finances. Users now have the flexibility to modify the validity period or withdraw an e-mandate at any point. Additionally, the RBI has introduced a “pause” or “opt-out” facility, allowing customers to block a specific individual transaction without cancelling the entire recurring instruction. To maintain high security, any request to modify or cancel a mandate must be validated through an additional layer of authentication.

Furthermore, the RBI has prioritized transparency and cost-effectiveness by decreeing that no charges shall be levied on customers for availing of the e-mandate facility. Post-transaction notifications are also mandatory and must include clear details regarding grievance redressal mechanisms. These new directions replace all previous circulars on e-mandates, creating a unified and comprehensive regulatory environment for recurring payments across cards, UPI, and prepaid payment instruments (PPIs).