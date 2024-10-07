Ratan Tata critical and hospitalized in Mumbai, see details here

Mumbai: Industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons Ratan Tata, was rushed to Breach Candy hospital on Monday. He is 86 years old and was admitted to the hospital in the wee hours.

According to sources, the hospital confirmed that Ratan Tata was rushed to the hospital at around 1:00 am in a critical condition. Sources further said that, there was a sudden drastic drop in his blood pressure and he has been admitted to the ICU.

A team of doctors have been appointed to take care of his health under the leadership of cardiologist Dr Sharukh Aspi Golwalla. His health condition is being closely is monitered said latest reports.

