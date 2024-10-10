Ratan Tata cremated with full state honours in Mumbai

Mumbai: The esteemed chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata was cremated with full state honours at Maharashtra’s Worli on Thursday.

He was also given a ceremonial guard of honour by the Mumbai Police after his mortal remains were brought to a crematorium in Worli for final rites.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal attended the funeral of Ratan Tata.

Earlier, today, Tata’s mortal remains were kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 3 pm for people to pay their last respect.

The Maharashtra government has also declared one day of mourning.

Tata took his last breath at Mumbai’s Breach-Candy Hospital on Wednesday. He was 86 years old.

Also Read: Last rites of Ratan Tata to be performed with full state honours