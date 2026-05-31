Rare Blue Micromoon lights up skies across the world

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New Delhi: A rare Blue Micromoon dazzled on the night of 31 st May, giving the stargazers across the globe a chance to have a glimpse of one of the rarest astronomical phenomena of 2026.

This Blue Moon is named as such, since it occurs as the second full moon within the same month, but it does not really turn out to be blue in color. It is referred for the rarely occurring lunar phenomena, which usually occur once in some years.

The astronomical phenomenon became all the more interesting as this year’s full moon had the combination of being a micromoon as well.

This event happens when the full moon is closest to Earth in its orbit and appears much dimmer and smaller in size than a usual full moon, and thus is described as the smallest full moon of 2026.

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People from all over India, along with different parts of the world, witnessed the moon rise in the evening and captured it on social media sites. Apart from this, the bright planets, namely Venus and Jupiter, were clearly visible.

While pointing out the fact that this year Micromoon would be barely recognizable to the naked eye due to its smaller size, experts also mentioned that this occasion was an extraordinary one due to the occurrence of two phenomenal lunar events on a single night.

The celestial event has long gone past, but the astronomy enthusiasts have now set their focus on future astronomical phenomena, with the next monthly Blue Moon not due before 2028.