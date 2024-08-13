Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim walks out of jail for 21 days

New-Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district after he was granted 21-day parole.

The self-styled godman was released from the jail at 6:30 am on Tuesday. According to sources, he will stay in Dera’s ashram in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district.

This month the Punjab and Haryana High Court made it clear that any application for temporary release filed by Ram Rahim was required to be decided without any preferential treatment or bias by the competent authority in accordance with the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022.

Ram Rahim in June this year had moved the high court, seeking directions to grant him a 21-day furlough. On February 29, the high court had asked the Haryana government not to grant further parole to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief without its permission.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had filed the petition against the temporary release of Ram Rahim. The apex gurdwara body had also contended that the Dera chief was suffering multiple sentences for committing grave offences such as murder and rape and if released, it will jeopardise the sovereignty and integrity of India and adversely affect public order.

In November 2023, he was released from the jail for 21 days. He was granted parole thrice last year. To date, he has been granted parole and furlough for 205 days.

Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district. He was granted a 50-day parole on January 19.