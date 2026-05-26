Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 30 day parole, 16th parole since 2017

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Chandigarh: Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 30 day parole to stay at the Sirsa-headquartered Dera during the period. He had left the Sunaria jail to Sirsa Dera with a police convoy.

Ram Rahim Singh is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence following his conviction in 2017 for the rape of two women. Since his conviction, Singh has been released 16 times on parole or furlough.

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This is the latest in a series of paroles granted to him. It comes months after he was granted a similar parole in January and before that in August. His repeated releases from the jail have been receiving political criticism and security concerns.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 7 acquitted rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati’s murder case, the self-styled godman’s lawyer confirmed.