Ranveer Singh faces legal issue for posing nude in latest photoshoot

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has gotten himself into legal trouble for posing nude in his latest photoshoot. While his fans were taken aback to see their favourite star in such a bold avatar, it seems that he has hurt some sentiments.

A Mumbai-based NGO has filed a complaint against the actor at the Chembur Police Station. The complaint read, “We are an NGO working towards the betterment of the society especially the education of kids and farm widows in the name of…”

It further stated, “We always support that there should be freedom of speech and expression but that doesn’t mean that you should roam nude in society. The actors in India are called Nayak and the people of India follow them, in some parts of India and people even worship them as God. By doing such acts the actors like Ranveer Singh try to get cheap publicity at the cost of sentiments of the people.”

The complaint also stated, “I would like to lodge a complaint against Ranveer Singh under section 67A of IT Act along with sections 292, 293, 354, and 509 of Indian Penal Code for hurting sentiments and insulting the modesty of women.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for his upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Cirkus.’ Apart from that, the actor will soon be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.