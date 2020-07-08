‘Rangeela’ director Ram Gopal Varma trolled on social media for remark on Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Renowned Hindi film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has recently been trolled on social media for his Twitter post on Odisha.

Revealing about actress Apsara, who will be the leading lady of his upcoming directorial ‘Thriller’ RGV wrote, “Before meeting Apsara, I din’t even hear about Orissa since the 1999 hurricane.. but after meeting her now, I realised that Orissa creates all kinds of hurricanes.. it’s been a great revelation that Orissa has such beauties.”

Before meeting Apsara,I dint even hear about Orissa since the 1999 hurricane..but after meeting her now ,I realised that Orissa creates all kinds of hurricanes..it’s been a great revelation that Orissa has such beauties ..MORE POWER TO ORISSA ⁦@apsara_rani_⁩ pic.twitter.com/v8MStRM5ab — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 6, 2020

His remarks on Odisha in the post did not go well with Twitteratis from the state. Reacting to RGV’s derogatory statement on Odisha IPS Amitabh Thakur wrote,”Sad to know about your ignorance. By the way hurricanes, typhoons and willy willy are not in this part of world…just informing. By the way Odisha has been in news for all right reasons…thoda padh bhi lete.”

Sad to know about your ignorance @RGVzoomin By the way hurricanes, typhoons and willy willy are not in this part of world…just informing. By the way #Odisha has been in news for all right reasons…thoda padh bhi lete. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/JefuWxt52C — AMITABH THAKUR (@AMITABHTHAKUR21) July 8, 2020

Another Twitter user wrote, “Well you didn’t even hear about Odisha since the 1999 hurricane before meeting Apsara. Then, please try to know about RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, sprinter Dutee Chand, sand artist Sudarsan, Producer/Director Nilamadhab Panda. The list will go on.”

.@RGVzoomin well you didn’t even hear about #Odisha since the 1999 hurricane before meeting Apsara. Then, please try to know about RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta, sprinter @DuteeChand, sand artist @sudarsansand, Producer/Director @nilamadhabpanda The list will go on (Sic) pic.twitter.com/iDYABGRRwJ — Hemanta Pande (@HemantaPande) July 7, 2020

Another Twitterati said, “Sir may be you are too good in film direction but I think you’re so poor in history. Let me remind you Rath Jatra of Lord Jagannath, Former CJI of SC Justice Deepak Mishra, RBI Governor Shaktikant Das, Ace Sprinter Dutee Chand and many more.”

@RGVzoomin Sir may be you are too good in film direction but I think you’re so poor in history.Let me remind you

*Rath Jatra of Lord Jagannath

*Former CJI of SC Justice Deepak Mishra

*RBI Governor Shaktikant Das

*Ace Sprinter Dutee Chand and many more. @meeramohanty https://t.co/YvmaLvJl9u — Suvrakanta Parida (@SuvrakantaP) July 7, 2020

When it comes to films, RGV has many popular Bollywood flicks to his credit including ‘Shiva’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Daud’, ‘Satya’, ‘Shool’, ‘Company’ and many more.