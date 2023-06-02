Randeep Hooda distorting history in Savarkar biopic: Forward Bloc

Kolkata: The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) on Friday termed the teaser of the bio-picture on V.D. Savarkar released by actor Randeep Hooda an attempt to distort history and to satiate the interests of the Sangh Parivar.

According to AIFB General Secretary, G. Devarajan, in the teaser, Hooda claimed that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, and Khudiram Bose were “inspired” by Savarkar.

“There is absolutely no similarity between Netaji and Savarkar in terms of ideology, outlook and methods of action. Netaji was first and last a true Indian. He was secular, democrat, and socialist. Savarkar’s ideology was diametrically opposite to that of Netaji. Netaji never compromised with the British. But Savarkar wrote several mercy petitions and was ready to serve for the British,” Devarajan contended.

“If anyone says that Savarkar inspired Netaji, it is untrue and contrary to historical facts. Bhagat Singh was a revolutionary, leftist, and secular young leader. He was a young man with an insatiable hatred towards the British. He never compromised his principles. He never felt guilty about his actions against the British. Therefore, without begging for mercy, he walked to the gallows smiling and shouting slogans. So, to say that Bhagat Singh was inspired by Savarkar who reconciled and apologised to the British is tantamount to negating the history and dishonoring Bhagat Singh’s great martyrdom,” Devarajan has claimed.

Claiming that a section of film makers are facilitating the cunning efforts of the Sangh Parivar by making propaganda films, Devarajan claimed that the teaser of Hooda’s film on Savarkar indicates that the said bio picture belongs to such a category.

“The All India Forward Bloc, the party founded by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose urges the makers of the film on Savarkar to withdraw all comments and narrations about the comparison between revolutionary heroes and V.D. Savarkar. The party earnestly appeals to the people to reject such films which distort history and dishonour the revolutionary national heroes who sacrificed everything for the emancipation of our motherland,” he added.