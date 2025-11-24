Ramdhun being played across Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple’s flag hoisting ceremony

Advertisement

Ayodhya: Excitement across Ayodhya was quite palpable on Monday with less than 24 hours to go for the flag hoisting ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. ‘Ramdhun’ is being played across public address systems across the city, ahead of the flag hoisting ceremony, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi told ANI.

“The Ramdhun will continue to play continuously from the various public address systems in Ayodhya, creating a religious atmosphere. The people coming and going will have a good feeling,” the mayor said.

“This recitation of Ramdhun, various beautiful hymns of God and Hanuman Chalisa will continue to be in your service,” he added.

Expressing happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to hoist the saffron flag himself, he said that a “golden chapter will be added in the history of Ayodhya.”

“Jai Sita Ram… Along with the establishment of Ram Janmabhoomi, the Prime Minister will hoist the saffron flag on the Shikhar of Ram Janmabhoomi tomorrow. With this, a golden chapter will be added to the history of our Ayodhya. We are all continuously striving to make Ayodhya clean, pure, divine, and grand. Our entire city is working hard,” he said.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees reached Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday morning for the ‘darshan’ of Lord Ram ahead of the ‘Dhwajarohan’ or flag hoisting ceremony on November 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag tomorrow atop the Shri Ram Temple, a momentous occasion expected to attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors. PM Modi had performed ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ at Ram Temple on August 5, 2020, and the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony was held on January 22, 2024.

The preparation for the grand flag hoisting ceremony is in full swing. The temple and the city are being adorned with elaborate floral decorations, with around 100 tons of flowers used to decorate Ayodhya for the sacred event.

(Source: ANI)