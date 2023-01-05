Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1, 2024: Amit Shah

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that Ram Mandir would be ready by January 1, 2024. The Minister said this while flagging off BJP’s 8-day-long “Rath Yatra” in Tripura.

He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would come to power after the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held next year with two-third majority.

Shah also urged the people to book their tickets to go to Ayodhya where Ram Mandir would be ready by January 1 next year.

Alleging gross misrule during the CPI-M led Left Front government in Tripura, the former BJP president said that for every aspect, people had to go to the CPI-M leaders as the entire Left Front government administration was controlled by the Left cadres.

Referring to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Shah said that the Prime Minister has promised HIRA (Highway, I-way, Railway and Airway) to Tripura, but people of the state also got “Manik” (ruby/ gem).

Weeks before the announcement of Assembly elections in Tripura, the ruling BJP initiated the ‘Rath Yatra’ across Tripura.

After traversing the 1,000 km route covering all the 60 Assembly constituencies in the state, the eight-day long Yatra would culminate in Agartala on January 12, when a mega public rally would be held which would be addressed by BJP’s national President J.P. Nadda.

Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee said that the Rath Yatra titled ‘Jana Vishwas Yatra’ is part of the party’s mission to connect with around 10 lakh people across the state.

Bhattacharjee told the media that two chariots on Thursday moved from South Tripura and North Tripura districts.Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and several central and state leaders participated in the Rath Yatra.

Shah said that “Communist parties have been finished from the entire world and the Congress has been finished in India”.

Flagging off BJP’s “Rath Yatra” from Dharmanagar in northern Tripura and Sabroom in southern Tripura, Shah while addressing two separate rallies also said that Jammu and Kashmir would remain permanently with India.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Army entered Pakistan and carried out surgical strikes against terrorists,” the Home Minister said, adding that during the Congress regime Pakistani terrorists had entered India and killed the army men.