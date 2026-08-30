Raksha Bandhan horror: Man lures minor on pretext of meeting wife in HP, molests her

Advertisement

Shimla: A shocking incident took place in which a unidentified man lured a minor girl on pretext that he would introduce her to his wife and molested her in Himachal Pradesh on Raksha Bandhan.

The victim of this luring and molesting incident is identified as a 10-year-old girl who was playing when the man approached and lured her.

As per reports, the man took her on a two wheeler to an isolated field area. The victim girl started screaming for help following which three youths rushed to the fields to see what happened. The unidentified man was seen holding her and reportedly fled the scene after seeing the youths.

The man fled the scene without taking his two-wheeler with him and the youths then took the minor girl to a nearby police station.

Advertisement

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act following a complaint by the girl’s mother.

Police have launched raids to identify and arrest the absconding suspect.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.